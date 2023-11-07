'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra drops in new posters, film gets a new release date

'Yodha' will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released on December 08, 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Yodha' and the actor took to his Instagram to share the film's poster and its release date. The posters for the film are nothing short of spectacular, and this has created excitement amongst his fans. Sidharth Malhotra who is recognized for his extraordinary adaptability, has evolved from a boy-next-door image to a bona fide action hero, as evidenced by these posters.

The posters

The poster depicts Sidharth as a bold hero who stands strong amid disaster and destruction. It represents his character's tenacity and drive in 'Yodha' as he emanates confidence and ferocity. The posters reflect the excitement surrounding Dharma's first action series, which will be led by the actor.

About 'Yodha'

'Yodha' is a forthcoming Hindi action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty under the banner of Dharma Productions and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. 'Yodha' will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released on December 08, 2023.

Work front

Sidharth will also be seen making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's film 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The film will be released on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.