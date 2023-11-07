Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra drops in new posters, film gets a new release date

    'Yodha' will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released on December 08, 2023. 

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra drops in new poster, film to release on THIS date RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Yodha' and the actor took to his Instagram to share the film's poster and its release date. The posters for the film are nothing short of spectacular, and this has created excitement amongst his fans. Sidharth Malhotra who is recognized for his extraordinary adaptability, has evolved from a boy-next-door image to a bona fide action hero, as evidenced by these posters.

    The posters

    The poster depicts Sidharth as a bold hero who stands strong amid disaster and destruction. It represents his character's tenacity and drive in 'Yodha' as he emanates confidence and ferocity. The posters reflect the excitement surrounding Dharma's first action series, which will be led by the actor. 

    About 'Yodha'

    'Yodha' is a forthcoming Hindi action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty under the banner of Dharma Productions and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. 'Yodha' will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released on December 08, 2023. 

    Work front

    Sidharth will also be seen making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's film 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The film will be released on Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details vma

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch) RBA

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch)

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening' RKK

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening'

    Deepfake Naga Chaitanya on Rashmika Mandanna viral video says It truly disheartening RBA

    Deepfake: Naga Chaitanya on Rashmika Mandanna's viral video says, "It’s truly disheartening"

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat RKK

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Contractors who took up Kochi Corporation work struggle as arrears worth crores yet to be cleared anr

    Kerala: Contractors who took up Kochi Corporation work struggle as arrears worth crores yet to be cleared

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details vma

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch) RBA

    Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes Dad with cute Instagram reel (Watch)

    Ukrainian military adviser receives grenade as birthday gift, dies after it explodes snt

    Ukrainian military adviser receives grenade as birthday gift, dies after it explodes

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening' RKK

    Zara Patel reacts to her viral Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, 'I am deeply upset by what is happening'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon