An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared a list of products she finds cheaper in India, including H&M clothes, desi ghee, water filters, spices, skincare, makeup and protein powder. Her shopping haul has sparked mixed reactions online.

An Indian woman’s shopping haul has sparked a debate online after she revealed that she deliberately stocked up on everyday products during a week-long trip to India because she found them significantly more expensive in Dubai. From H&M clothes and desi ghee to water filters, Indian spices, skincare products, makeup and protein powder, Kanupriya Mehendiratta shared a list of items she prefers buying in India while living in the UAE.

In a social media video, Kanupriya explained that she had made a list of products that she believed were cheaper in India but more expensive in Dubai. She said she planned to make the most of any additional luggage space during future trips to India.

H&M Clothes At Half The Price

Kanupriya said H&M clothes were among the items she found considerably cheaper in India. She claimed that some products that cost almost twice as much in Dubai could be purchased for much less in India.

She specifically highlighted a pair of co-ord sets that she had seen at Dubai Mall and later purchased in India for around ₹2,000.

Desi Ghee And Indian Spices

Desi ghee was another item on her shopping list. Kanupriya said she could not find a desi ghee brand she liked in Dubai, prompting her to buy it during her trip to India.

She also stocked up on Indian spices, arguing that many of them are imported into the UAE from India anyway. She particularly mentioned peri-peri and oregano seasoning, saying she had struggled to find the varieties she likes in Dubai.

Water Filters At A Lower Price

According to Kanupriya, water filters are another product that can be expensive in Dubai. She said she purchased filters through Amazon India for around one-fourth of the price she had seen in Dubai.

She also pointed out that the products had good ratings, making them an easy addition to her India shopping list.

Skincare, Makeup And Protein Powder

Kanupriya said her Nykaa purchases were among the heaviest items in her luggage. Her haul included skincare and personal care products such as hair serum and body wash.

She also stocked up on protein powder from Indian brand Whole Truth. Kanupriya described it as the lightest protein powder she had tried and said it was the only one that suited her sensitive gut.

She joked that some people might call her "chindi", but said she had deliberately prepared a list of products that were cheaper in India but more expensive in Dubai. Her strategy was to buy those items whenever she had additional luggage space while travelling between the two countries.

Social Media Users Debate The Shopping List

The video prompted reactions from social media users, with some questioning whether certain products were actually cheaper or better in India.

One user commented: "Al adil store you'll find the Indian spices and trust me those are of good quality than we get in India. India generally saara acha maal export kar deta hai."

Another user said: "I think you haven’t explored the supermarkets correctly also dubai is best to buy makeup and skincare."

The contrasting reactions have sparked a wider discussion about the price and availability of Indian products in Dubai, particularly among Indians living in the UAE.