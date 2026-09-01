Apple’s first iPhone Ultra foldable could be costly to fix. A UK repair firm cited by The Mac Observer pegs the inner screen at about GBP 850 ($1,555), well over Rs 1 lakh, with Samsung’s comparable Galaxy Z Fold repair around GBP 594. More details are expected on September 9 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Apple’s first iPhone Ultra foldable is drawing attention not just for its expected price, but also for how much a repair might set buyers back. Early indications suggested that fixing a broken foldable screen could exceed Rs 1 lakh, with some estimates saying Apple might charge as much as $1000 (about Rs 96,000). A new breakdown points even higher for the inner display.

According to The Mac Observer, which cites a UK-based repair firm, replacing the inner screen on the iPhone Ultra is expected to cost around GBP 850 or $1,555. That pushes the repair well over Rs 1 lakh and underscores how expensive foldable components remain to manufacture and service.

Repair bill could top GBP 850 for iPhone Ultra’s inner screen

For context, Samsung’s inner foldable screen repairs on Galaxy Z Fold models have been quoted at around GBP 594 or roughly Rs 76,800. Apple historically places a premium on parts used across its devices, and the iPhone Ultra is tipped to follow that approach. The phone itself is expected to cost over Rs 2 lakh, and if the inner fold screen represents close to 50 percent of the product cost, it signals how Apple may structure pricing for both the device and after-sales support.

There is also industry chatter about Apple using a creaseless display sourced through Samsung’s display unit. If accurate, that panel choice could be pricier than what the market has seen so far, which would further explain the higher repair outlay compared to rivals.

Launch timeline: September 9 reveal and September 2026 rollout

More details are expected on September 9, when Apple is widely anticipated to introduce the iPhone Ultra foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Ahead of the much-anticipated September 2026 launch, Bloomberg reports Apple allowed a select group of people to test the iPhone Ultra foldable hands-on and share feedback on its features and other aspects.

Apple rarely enables public testing before a device’s unveiling, making this an unusual move for a product the industry is keen to see in person.