An IIT Bombay Gold Medallist, Vivek Sharma, left his luxurious life in Dubai and rejected a ₹2.9 Crore US job to open a small shop in Uttarakhand, stating "Bahut bhaag liya life mein" to prioritize his aging parents. His decision has received widespread praise on social media.

"Bahut bhaag liya life mein" — 'I have run a lot in life.' An Indian man, living a luxurious life in Dubai, uttered these words. He then made a radical choice: leave it all behind. His new path? A small shop in Uttarakhand. A simpler existence beckoned.

2.9 Crore — that's the staggering job offer Vivek Sharma reportedly turned down. An IIT Bombay Gold Medallist, he eschewed the US millions. Why? He wanted to be with his aging parents. His plan was to take over the family's Sharma General Store in Kanpur.

A Shift Towards Simplicity

Sharma's journey speaks to a larger shift. More people now put personal well-being and family ahead of careers and wealth. "Bahut bhaag liya life mein," he explained. This simple philosophy seeks contentment in less. It sharply contrasts with Dubai's fast-paced, aspiration-driven lifestyle. “So I lost my dad to cancer and at that time I was just running around in hospitals and I saw what happens and what is going on,” Grover told Himanshu Khosla (who posted the video). Grover continued, “I started hating the life and later on I realised… I find my peace in the mountains.”

Khosla then asked him about the concept behind his shop, Thoda Slow, located in Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand, he explained, “As you can see the name, so I'm promoting slow life and I want to live a slow life, that's why the name is Thoda Slow as well. I want to leave all that you know hassle in the city behind and just move to a peaceful place. Live my own life."

How Social Media Reacted

One comment read, “Amazing video.” Another posted, “Ishan Bhai, your vision, your venture is the outcome of the peace that you’ve inculcated inside. Full Power. Kudos to @himanshukhosla1991 for sharing these unfiltered lives, in today’s social media parlance, much requisite.”