A viral video showing a group bathing and washing near a waterfall in a Canadian river has sparked a fierce online debate. Critics raised concerns about public behaviour, water pollution and possible harm to fish habitats, while others said outdoor bathing is common in some situations. The exact location and identities used remain unverified.

A video showing a group of people bathing and washing in a Canadian river has triggered a heated debate online, with viewers divided over whether the activity was harmless or damaging to a sensitive natural environment. The clip shows men, women and a child gathered near rocks and a small waterfall. Some people can be seen applying or washing off a white substance, while others stand and move around in the water.

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The exact location and identities of those seen in the video have not been independently confirmed. However, social media users have suggested that the footage may have been recorded near the Lynn Canyon or Twin Falls area in North Vancouver.

Video sparks criticism and support online

The viral clip drew strong reactions, including criticism from people who said bathing and washing in a public river was inappropriate and could harm the environment.

Several commenters also claimed that soap or other substances entering the water could affect fish and plant life, particularly if the location is a sensitive habitat.

However, others urged people not to jump to conclusions. One Canadian social media user said people commonly bathe in lakes and rivers while camping or hiking and pointed out that some products are marketed as biodegradable or suitable for outdoor use.

Another commenter said the group appeared to be enjoying themselves, while others stressed that the nationality of those in the video had not been officially established.

Debate over nature, behaviour and responsibility

The incident has also sparked discussion about respecting shared public spaces and understanding local environmental rules.

Some users criticised the group and linked their actions to cultural behaviour, while others condemned the racist and abusive comments directed at people presumed to be Indian. Several Indian users themselves said those responsible should face action if environmental rules were violated, but cautioned against assuming the identity or nationality of everyone in the video.

The clip has now prompted calls for authorities to clarify the location, identify what substance was being used and confirm whether washing in the water was permitted.