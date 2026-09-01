US Ambassador Sergio Gor hailed a new MoU between the Javelin Joint Venture (Lockheed Martin and Raytheon) and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to co-produce Javelin missiles in India, calling it a 'major step forward' for the US-India defence partnership.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) to co-produce Javelin All-Up-Round missiles in India, calling it a "major step forward" for the US-India defence partnership.

In a post on X, Gor said the collaboration would create new opportunities for US companies, strengthen the American defence-industrial base and boost India's manufacturing capabilities.

A major step forward for the U.S.-India defense partnership. This collaboration between @LockheedMartin, @Raytheon, and @tataadvanced will create new opportunities for U.S. companies, strengthen America’s defense-industrial base, and boost India’s manufacturing capabilities. https://t.co/CiJlKnB5yl — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 1, 2026 He said, " A major step forward for the U.S.-India defense partnership. This collaboration between @LockheedMartin, @Raytheon, and @tataadvanced will create new opportunities for U.S. companies, strengthen America's defense-industrial base, and boost India's manufacturing capabilities."

On August 31, Lockheed Martin India posted on its X platform, "The Javelin Joint Venture, partnership between @LockheedMartin & @Raytheon, signed an MOU with @tataadvanced to co-produce the Javelin All-Up-Round in India."

The Javelin Joint Venture, partnership between @LockheedMartin & @Raytheon, signed an MOU with @tataadvanced to co‑produce the Javelin All‑Up‑Round in 🇮🇳. It will grow India’s defence manufacturing & boost supply chain resilience across the Indo‑Pacific.https://t.co/bDU6ILaLXD pic.twitter.com/dsnO80iEJu — Lockheed Martin India (@LMIndiaNews) August 31, 2026

Details of the Co-Production Agreement

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, covers the co-production of the Javelin All-Up-Round (AUR) missile within the country, according to a joint press release issued by the entities.

The selection of Tata Advanced Systems Limited as the prime partner for future in-country co-production follows an evaluation of multiple firms based on capability and technical expertise.

Under the agreement, both parties plan to explore setting up a dedicated final assembly and integration facility, alongside component manufacturing capabilities in India, to serve future production demands and support regional stability across the Indo-Pacific.

The co-production initiative links American supply chains with Indian assembly lines. Multiyear manufacturing of sub-assembly kits will occur at Lockheed Martin's Troy facility in Alabama, while guidance electronics units will originate from Raytheon's Tucson facility in Arizona. These components will then be shipped to India for final assembly and integration, creating local high-tech jobs while sustaining manufacturing positions in the United States.

Strengthening Global Supply Chains and Regional Security

"Partnering with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to establish a dedicated Javelin final assembly and integration facility in India is a pivotal step in ensuring a resilient supply chain for this critical anti-tank weapon system," said Rich Liccion, vice president of the Javelin Joint Venture and program director for Lockheed Martin Javelin.

"This collaboration not only expands India's high-tech manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces a stronger, more stable security architecture across the Indo-Pacific region, enabling our partners around the world to respond swiftly to emerging threats," Liccion added.

The initiative strengthens India's defence industrial ecosystem by localising final assembly operations, expanding domestic manufacturing knowledge, and supporting global supply chain resilience amid rising international demand. Co-production also allows the United States government to achieve economic order quantities, creating measurable cost savings across programs supporting joint venture production.

"This agreement with Tata Advanced Systems Limited establishes a foundation to strengthen the global supply chain for Javelin," said Jenna Hunt Frazier, president of the Javelin Joint Venture and Javelin program director at Raytheon. It supports faster fielding of the proven Javelin weapon system and sustained readiness for partner nations."

Boosting India's Self-Reliance

Tata officials also noted that the partnership reinforces interoperability and aligns with broader Indo-Pacific defence collaboration goals.

"We are pleased to partner with the Javelin Joint Venture on this important next step in our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon," said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited. "This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India's defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian Armed Forces," Singh added.

About the Javelin Weapon System

The Javelin weapon system is developed and manufactured by the joint venture between Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. The joint venture has produced over 55,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units to date. (ANI)