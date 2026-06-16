A bizarre experiment has gone viral after a man sent a robot disguised as a beggar onto the streets. The human-like robot surprised pedestrians, with some people even donating without realizing the truth.

A bizarre experiment involving a robot disguised as a beggar has taken the internet by storm. A man came up with an unusual idea of sending a lifelike robot onto the streets to ask people for money, leaving many pedestrians confused and surprised.

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Robot Beggar Tricks People With Human-Like Appearance

According to the viral video, the robot was designed to look and behave like a real person sitting on the roadside and seeking help. Its realistic movements and appearance made it difficult for some people to immediately realize that it was not an actual human.

Several pedestrians reportedly stopped to interact with the robot, and some even offered money, believing they were helping a person in need. The unusual setup quickly caught attention as people reacted with shock after discovering the truth behind the “beggar.”

Viral Experiment Sparks Debate Over Technology

After the video spread across social media, it sparked mixed reactions among users. While many praised the creativity and advanced technology behind the experiment, others questioned whether using robots in such a way could mislead people.

Some users argued that the experiment highlights how quickly artificial intelligence and robotics are becoming part of everyday life. Others raised concerns about trust and ethics, asking whether people should be clearly informed when technology is being used to imitate human situations.

Internet Divided Over Robot Beggar Idea

The viral clip has started a wider conversation about the future of robots and their role in society. While some viewers found the idea fascinating and innovative, others felt that using a robot to collect money by appearing human crosses an ethical line.

The experiment continues to attract attention online, leaving people divided over whether it was a creative tech demonstration or a misleading social experiment.