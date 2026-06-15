A shocking video from Hajipur, Bihar, has gone viral showing a woman allegedly asking her child to place stones on railway tracks. The clip has sparked outrage online, with users demanding strict action over the safet

A disturbing video from Hajipur, Bihar, has gone viral on social media, showing a woman allegedly asking her young child to place stones on a railway track near a station platform. The incident has triggered anger among viewers, with many raising concerns over the safety of train passengers.

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Viral Video Shows Shocking Act Near Railway Track

The video reportedly shows the child placing stones on the railway track while the woman is nearby. The act has sparked serious concerns as placing objects on railway tracks can create dangerous situations for trains and passengers.

A person recording the incident can be heard questioning the woman about her actions. According to reports, she reacted angrily and allegedly threatened the person filming, asking them to delete the video.

Social Media Users Demand Action

After the clip spread online, many users expressed outrage and demanded strict action against the woman. Several people urged authorities, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Bihar Police, to investigate the matter.

Users highlighted that any activity affecting railway tracks can put hundreds of lives at risk. Many also called for awareness about railway safety and the serious consequences of tampering with tracks.

Authorities Yet To Confirm Further Details

The viral video has led to widespread discussion online, but further details about the exact location, identities involved, and official action are awaited. Authorities are expected to look into the matter and verify the claims shown in the video.

The incident has once again brought attention to the importance of protecting railway infrastructure and preventing unsafe actions near train routes.