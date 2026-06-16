A viral video allegedly showing Delhi Police using force against people eating chicken has sparked debate online. The footage has raised questions over police action, citizen rights, and the events behind the confrontation.

A video circulating on social media has sparked a debate after it allegedly shows Delhi Police personnel using force against a group of people who were sitting and eating chicken. The footage has drawn reactions from users, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Video Claims Clash With Police Version

According to claims being shared online, the individuals seen in the video were having a peaceful meal and were not creating any disturbance. However, reports suggest that police officials claimed the people were allegedly drunk, which led to intervention.

The video has raised questions among viewers, as some believe the situation shown in the footage does not match the claims being made. Many social media users have demanded clarity on what exactly happened before the confrontation.

Questions Over Police Action and Citizen Rights

The incident has triggered a wider discussion about police conduct and the rights of citizens during everyday situations. Several users questioned whether people can face such action while simply sitting in a public place and eating food.

The viral clip has also renewed conversations around the importance of recording interactions with authorities, as videos often become a key source of information during controversial incidents.

Investigation and Accountability Debate Continues

As the video continues to spread online, people are calling for a fair review of the incident and transparency from authorities. The debate highlights the need for accountability whenever allegations of excessive force arise.

The exact details of the situation, including the events before and after the recorded footage, remain a matter of discussion as reactions continue online.