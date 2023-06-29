Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dramatic visuals of Amtrak train derailment after hitting a truck in California will stun you

    The driver of the truck was taken to a trauma centre and 14 others were rushed to local hospital with minor injuries, reports said. Amtrak officials said the accident could have been worse had the train cars fallen over after coming off the tracks.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    As many as fifteen people were injured when an Amtrak train partially derailed in southern California after colliding with a water truck. It is reportedly said that there were nearly 200 people on board when the accident took place.

    The driver of the truck was taken to a trauma centre and 14 others were rushed to local hospital with minor injuries, reports said. Amtrak officials said the accident could have been worse had the train cars fallen over after coming off the tracks.

    In a statement, Amtrak said that all the passengers and 13 crew members were evacuated. The Ventura County Fire Department said three of the seven train cars veered off tracks.

    The train was on its way from Los Angeles to Seattle. It derailed in Moorpark, 80 kilometres from Los Angeles. Amtrak announced that it will investigate the event in collaboration with regional law enforcement.

    "The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements," Amtrak said.

    "We're very lucky today that the trains stayed on the wheels. Obviously, it was derailed but it stayed vertical. I think that really limited the number of injuries we had," said Andy Vansciver of Ventura County Fire Department.

    The area has been cleared, according to the fire department and emergency medical personnel. The passengers were transported to a reunification centre so that they could contact their family members. The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, doing business as Amtrak, is the national passenger railroad company of the United States.

