    150 arrested in France after protests continue over traffic police shooting 17-year-old boy | WATCH

    A video on social media, showed two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the driver at close range as the car pulled away. The teenager died shortly afterward from his wounds.

    Following a second night of unrest over a traffic police shooting a 17-year-old boy during a check, protestors in Nanterre, a working-class neighbourhood of Paris, fired fireworks at police and set automobiles on fire on Wednesday (June 28). During the demonstrations, at least 150 individuals have been detained in France.

    Nahel M, the deceased North African origin teenager, was shot at point-blank range after he refused a traffic stop and drove away. It is reportedly said that the incident has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse suburbs of France’s biggest cities.

    Shortly before midnight, vehicles were seen being burned and overturned. Fireworks fizzed at police lines on Nanterre's Avenue Pablo Picasso. Police and protesters clashed in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest.

    Protests were also witnessed in Amiens, Dijon, and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital. It is reportedly said that these incidents were reported in numerous other locations across the greater Paris region.

    On social media, videos showed dozens of fireworks directed at the Montreuil town hall, on the eastern edge of Paris. Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting "unexplainable and inexcusable".

    Rights groups have accused law enforcement agencies in France of being infested with systemic racism, an allegation that Macron has previously denied.

    A video on social media, showed two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the driver at close range as the car pulled away. The teenager died shortly afterward from his wounds, the local prosecutor said.

    It can be seen that this is the latest killing and the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023, down from a record 13 last year, a national police spokesperson said.

