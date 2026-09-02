A six-year-old Singapore girl wrote to PM Lawrence Wong, asking him to stop her parents from having another child, as she feared losing their attention. Wong personally replied, assuring her she could remain the youngest, in a heartwarming viral exchange.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has personally replied to a letter by a six-year-old girl, who reportedly wrote a letter to the nation's leader pleading with him to stop her parents from having another child, so she wouldn’t have to share their attention.

During the National Day Rally in August 2026, Singapore PM Wong announced new marriage and parenthood support measures, including childcare leave, additional public-housing ballot chances for families with children, and lower fees at government-supported preschools. However, the mother of a six-year-old girl jokingly told her that the measures were meant to encourage families to have more children.

The girl, unaware of the joke, took it seriously and decided to write to the Prime Minister’s Office directly, appealing to the nation's leader to halt her family's expansion plans before a new sibling could steal her spotlight.

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The Girl Reads Singapore PM’s Reply

The six-year-old’s scribbled handwritten note quickly made its way to the highest office in the country, and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong personally replied to her appeal, assuring the young girl that she didn't need his permission to remain the youngest child in her family

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, the girl, Sarah, read the reply from Wong, who acknowledged her ‘kind words’ and thanked her for ‘taking trouble’ to write to him. Singapore Prime Minister assured her that she ‘does not need my permission to remain the youngest in the family’.

Wong added that the Government would continue supporting families with two, three or more children, and encouraged Humairah to enjoy being the youngest in her family, while her nine-year-old brother Adam had hoped for another sibling.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been connecting with the people of his country right through this delightful little episode, showing that even the most light-hearted letters from young citizens can receive a warm and personal response from the nation's leader.

Wong has been serving as the Prime Minister since May 15, 2024, when he was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024 and has been representing Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC as a Member of Parliament since 2015, having first entered Parliament in 2011.

What the Six-Year-Old Wrote to PM Wong?

After her mother, Humairah, joked about the government's push for more babies, the clever youngster put pen to paper to officially file her formal grievance against any future siblings joining the household.

In a short letter, Sarah pleaded with Prime Minister Wong to stop her parents from having another child, explaining that she feared losing her mother’s affection and her special place in the family. She added that her elder brother Adam wanted another sibling, but she strongly disagreed, making it clear that she was perfectly happy being the youngest child in the family.

“I don't want to be a big sister. This is because I am scared my mother will no longer let me sleep beside her, and it makes me feel sad,” Sarah wrote.

“Even though you want to give us a lot of money, we don't need more money.

“Also, please don't listen to Adam if he wants more siblings, because I don't want any. Please, Lawrence Wong. I love Singapore. Love, Sarah,” she added.

Sarah’s humble request to the Singapore Prime Minister has grabbed the attention of users on social media, prompting Lawrence Wong to send back a delightful response that has everyone grinning from ear to ear, proving once again why this viral moment has captured the hearts of the nation.

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