A massive iceberg breaking apart in a dramatic viral video has sparked a global warming debate on social media. Users called the footage an alarming sign of climate change. However, iceberg calving is natural, and a single event cannot prove global warming without long-term scientific evidence.

A viral video showing a massive iceberg breaking apart near Illimanaq, Greenland, has taken social media by storm, with users calling it a stark reminder that global warming is real. The video captures a huge section of ice separating from a larger ice formation before crashing into the surrounding water. The enormous scale of the iceberg and the sudden break have left viewers stunned, with the footage rapidly gaining attention online.

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Several social media users have shared the video while claiming that the incident is another sign of the impact of rising global temperatures. Comments accompanying the footage include messages such as “global warming is real,” as users express concern over the changing climate and melting ice across polar regions.

However, an iceberg breaking away, known as calving, is a natural process that regularly occurs in polar regions and does not by itself prove that global warming caused the event. Scientists examine longer-term changes in ice sheets, glaciers, temperatures and ocean conditions to assess the effects of climate change.