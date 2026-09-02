A girl gets accidentally locked on her balcony by her pet cat Taco. She repeatedly uses hand signals to ask him to open the door, but the confused cat fails to help. She eventually calls her broker, who agrees to send a keymaker.

A hilarious video of a girl getting accidentally locked on her balcony by her pet cat, Taco, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the girl stuck outside while Taco remains inside the house. Hoping her pet would come to the rescue, she repeatedly tries to communicate with Taco through hand signals, asking the cat to open the balcony door.

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However, Taco appears completely confused and fails to understand what his owner is trying to tell him. Despite her repeated attempts and gestures, the cat does not manage to open the door, leaving her stranded on the balcony.

The girl then explains in the video that she called her broker for help and asked him to send a keymaker to unlock the door. However, the keymaker does not appear in the viral clip.

The amusing video has left social media users laughing, with many finding Taco's innocent confusion and his owner's desperate attempts to communicate with him particularly funny. The unexpected pet mishap has now become a viral moment online.