India issued a sharp rebuke to Pakistan over the destruction of a century-old Hindu temple in Narowal. New Delhi condemned the act, demanding an immediate investigation, accountability for perpetrators, and restoration of the religious site.

India on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuke against Pakistan following reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in Narowal, unequivocally condemning the "reprehensible act of vandalism" and demanding "immediate remedial measures" to restore the desecrated site.

India Condemns Temple Vandalism

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep concern over the incident at village Siraj in Pakistan's Narowal district, criticising local authorities for failing to protect the century-old place of worship. "We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan," Jaiswal stated. "We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship."

Highlighting the systemic challenges faced by religious minorities in the neighboring country, the spokesperson warned that the situation reflects an alarming pattern of apathy. "The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming," Jaiswal added. "Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan."

In its statement, New Delhi urged Islamabad to hold the perpetrators accountable and safeguard minority heritage sites across the country. "We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," Jaiswal stated. "Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

Conflicting Reports Emerge from Pakistan

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the century-old Hindu temple was demolished on August 21. It further reported that while a minority rights group said that the structure was deliberately razed to facilitate the expansion of an adjoining seminary, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) claimed that the temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Minority Group Alleges Deliberate Demolition

As per Dawn, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), which works for the rights of the minorities, has alleged that a group of people demolished the structure and removed its bricks, metal fittings from the dome and other material from the site. It further mentioned that PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said he and some locals met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28 and submitted a written application, seeking action against those responsible for the demolition as well as the officials accused of failing to protect the religious site.

As per Sahotra, the land adjoining the temple had earlier been leased by the ETPB to a seminary. The lease was cancelled after the rent remained unpaid for several years and the premises were not used for the purpose for which they had been leased out. He said the portions of the property were later occupied illegally.

Citing a revenue department report, Dawn reported that Sahotra said several people had been identified as illegal occupants of the temple's quarters and other parts of the property. He also referred to an order issued by the ETPB deputy administrator in Sialkot earlier this year in January cancelling the seminary's lease and directing the eviction of illegal occupants and sealing of the property. "The order was never implemented," he said. The PMMP has demanded that the temple be reconstructed in its original form and urged the Punjab government to strengthen protection of Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and Christian churches as well as their properties.

Official Body Cites Natural Causes

However, ETPB official Iftikhar Rana rejected the claim that the temple in village Siraj had been demolished. He told Dawn that the structure had collapsed following torrential rains. (ANI)