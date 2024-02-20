Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vladimir Putin presents Russian made luxury car as gift to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

    In a diplomatic gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin presents North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a luxurious Russian-made car, strengthening ties between the two nations. The symbolic exchange reflects Putin's commitment to fostering diplomatic relations.

    Vladimir Putin presents Russian made luxury car as gift to North Korea's Kim Jong Un avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday made a special gesture to his North Korean counterpart underscoring the growing relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. The Russian leader presented a Aurus luxury car to Kim Jong Un as the North Korean has a deep love for luxury cars.

    Kim Jong Un’s sister confirmed the receival of the gift and thanked the Russian President for the special gesture. The North Korean leader made his way to Russia for the first time last September to strategize the Russia-North Korea relations.

    Kim Jong Un received a warm welcome in Russia and Vladimir Putin also showcased his personal Anrus Senat limousine. The relations between the two countries have grown significantly after Kim's Russia visit. So much so that, Russia is reportedly importing missiles and mobile launchers from Pyongyang for the war against Ukraine.

    Claims were made by the international community to hold Russia responsible for not following the United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea. Russia might have also broken the UNSC sanctions on North Korea which involves barring luxury items trade or shipment.

    Vladimir Putin's personal gesture of gifting a car to his North Korean counterpart is the first so far. However, despite tough sanctions, Kim Jong Un has a strong fleet of foreign brands’ luxury cars. The fleet showcases the success of sanctions on North Korea which is regularly doing what it used to do.

    The Russian President is currently involved in the preparations for the general election which will take place in March. He is likely to win another 6-year term further tightening his grip in the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin was invited by Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea and the historic visit could take place after the elections in Russia.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk snt

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk

    Russia Vladimir Putin having an affair with 39-year-old 'Barbie-lookalike' Ekaterina Mizulina snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin having an affair with 39-year-old 'Barbie-lookalike' Ekaterina Mizulina?

    Watch German man modifies rides toy car earns a spot in Guinness World Records gcw

    Watch: German man modifies, rides toy car; earns a spot in Guinness World Records

    Houthi attacks disrupt Indian diesel shipments to Europe, shifting trade dynamics eastward snt

    Houthi attacks disrupt Indian diesel shipments to Europe, shifting trade dynamics eastward

    Video of Alexey Navalny's body being transported in convoy caught on traffic cams (WATCH)

    Video of Alexey Navalny's body being transported in convoy caught on traffic cams (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan AJR

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore elected unopposed to RS from Rajasthan

    cricket IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal osf

    IPL 2024 to kick off on March 22, Entire season will be played in India: Arun Dhumal

    Does eating ghee increases weight? rkn

    Does eating ghee increases weight?

    Bizarre Woman in Bihar Muzaffarpur files FIR against husband after being denied sex for two years gcw

    Bizarre! Woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur files FIR against husband after being denied sex for two years

    cricket Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner osf

    Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon