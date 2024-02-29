Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH)

    In a harrowing incident in London, Mohammed Adil, a 37-year-old man from Pakistan, was apprehended after attempting to exploit three underage girls. Authorities acted swiftly to arrest Adil, whose disturbing indifference to age, as he boldly stated, raises serious concerns about the safety of young individuals in the country.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    A Pakistani was arrested by the British Police for attempting to exploit three underage British girls in London. Mohammed Adil who texted two 13-year-old girls and one 14-year-old girl tried to lure them for physical exploitation. He was confronted by the British Police after the victims reported Mohammed Adil in a London police station.

    The Police also showed the text messages to the accused which were sent to the victims. Mohammed Adil allegedly sent a message to the underage girls that ‘age doesn't matter to him and even 10 would be fine. The viral video has caused a stir on social media where internet users have also demanded the immediate deportation of the Pakistani man.

    In the video, a man was repeatedly confronting Mohammed Adil over the text messages that he sent to the victims. The 37-year-old upon confrontation accepted that it was his mistake to approach the underage girls. Mohammed Adil made a helpless expression and was soon called out by the man recording the footage.

    The former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman last year accused Pakistani men of being perpetrators of sexual abuse. She also claimed that an overwhelming majority of sexual grooming gang members in parts of England were British Pakistani men. She added that the British Pakistanis pursue, drugs, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 5:44 PM IST
