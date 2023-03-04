Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Anti-India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

     The video was widely shared on social media, with one user questioning whether this propaganda was part of a new toolkit or planned preparation for 2024.

    Vipin Vijayan
    A video has been doing the rounds on social media where an Indian student can be seen exposing the anti-India propaganda being peddled right in front the United Nations Human Rights Council building in Geneva

    Among the propaganda being peddled at the UNHRC doorstep include ludicrous claims like "Indian Christians are facing state-sponsored terrorism", "Stop burning Indian Christians" and that "Women are treated as slaves in India".

