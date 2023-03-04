Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai, Kolkata among megacities facing 'significant risk' by 2100?

    The study looked at the effects of natural sea level fluctuations on the projected rise due to climate change

    Chennai Kolkata among cities facing significant risks by 2100: Study
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Certain Asian megacities, as well as western tropical Pacific islands and the western Indian Ocean, may be disproportionately affected due to sea-level rise, new research has said.

    The research team identified several Asian megacities that may face especially significant risks by 2100 if society continues to emit high levels of greenhouse gases: Chennai, Kolkata, Yangon, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.

    The study looked at the effects of natural sea-level fluctuations on the projected rise due to climate change, it said.

    It did so by mapping sea-level hotspots around the globe. The study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

    Scientists have long known that sea levels will rise with increasing ocean temperatures, largely because water expands when it warms and melting ice sheets release more water into the oceans. Studies have also indicated that sea level rise will vary regionally because shifts in ocean currents will likely direct more water to certain coastlines, including the northeastern United States.

    What is notable about this study is the way it incorporates naturally occurring sea level fluctuations caused by such events as El Nino or changes in the water cycle, a process known as internal climate variability, the study said.

    According to the study, by using both a computer model of global climate and a specialized statistical model, scientists could determine the extent to which these natural fluctuations can amplify or reduce the impact of climate change on sea level rise along certain coastlines.

    The study showed that internal climate variability could increase sea level rise in some locations by 20-30 per cent more than what would result from climate change alone, exponentially increasing extreme flooding events, it said.

    In Manila, for example, coastal flooding events are predicted to occur 18 times more often by 2100 than in 2006, based solely on climate change, the study said.

    But, in a worst-case scenario, they could occur 96 times more often based on a combination of climate change and internal climate variability, it said, adding that internal climate variability will also increase sea level rise along the west coasts of the United States and Australia.

    The study drew on a set of simulations conducted with the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)-based Community Earth System Model that assume society this century emits greenhouse gases at a high rate. The simulations were run at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center.

    The paper stressed that the estimates of sea level rise come with considerable uncertainties because of the complex and unpredictable interactions in Earth's climate system. But the authors said it is critical for society to be aware of the potential of extreme sea level rise in order to develop effective adaptation strategies.

    'The internal climate variability can greatly reinforce or suppress the sea level rise caused by climate change. In a worst-case scenario, the combined effect of climate change and internal climate variability could result in local sea levels rising by more than 50 per cent of what is due to climate change alone, thus posing significant risks of more severe flooding to coastal megacities and threatening millions of people,' said NCAR scientist Aixue Hu, who co-authored the paper.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar team in Tamil Nadu today to probe claims of attacks on Bihari labourers

    Bihar team in Tamil Nadu today to probe claims of attacks on Bihari labourers

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    SFI attacks Asianet News Kochi office; hooligans disrupt operations, threaten journalists

    SFI hooliganism in Asianet News Kochi office; 30-member mob disrupts operations, threatens journalists

    BJP slams Delhi govt for setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies AJR

    BJP slams Delhi govt for setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea AJR

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea

    Recent Stories

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon CEO says its much better will compete with Samsung Oppo gcw

    New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

    WATCH BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react RBA

    WATCH: BTS member Jungkook enjoys RRR's Naatu Naatu during his Weverse live; here's how his fans react

    Indore was worst Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series snt

    'Indore was worst': Mark Taylor launches scathing attack on 'poor' pitches for India vs Australia series

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival RBA

    Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon