Entertainment

Nayanthara Net Worth: Know assets, investments of 'Lady Superstar'

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South movie turns 40 today. Let's check out her net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Controversy with Dhanush Over Netflix Documentary

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of taking legal action against her, Vignesh Shivan over using a clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary

Image credits: Nayanthara/instagram

Impressive Net Worth of Rs 200 Crore

Nayanthara boasts a net worth of Rs 200 crore. Her versatility across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi cinema places her among India's highest-paid actresses

Image credits: Instagram

Luxury Real Estate Portfolio

Nayanthara owns properties worth Rs 100 crore, including a lavish 4BHK in Mumbai and premium apartments in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Image credits: Instagram

A Collection of High-End Cars

Her garage houses luxury cars featuring advanced technologies like mood lighting, voice sensors. These elegant vehicles reflect her love for innovation

Image credits: Pinterest

Private Jet Worth Rs 50 Crore

She owns a private jet, often used for vacations with Vignesh Shivan. This extravagant possession aligns her with Bollywood icons like Priyanka Chopra

Image credits: Instagram

Strategic Investments in Business

Nayanthara has invested Rs 10 crore in a lip balm brand and Rs 100 crore in UAE’s oil business. Co-owning Rowdy Pictures with Vignesh, her ventures underline her business acumen

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One