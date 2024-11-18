Nayanthara Net Worth: Know assets, investments of 'Lady Superstar'

Entertainment
Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South movie turns 40 today. Let's check out her net worth
Nayanthara accused Dhanush of taking legal action against her, Vignesh Shivan over using a clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary
Nayanthara boasts a net worth of Rs 200 crore. Her versatility across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi cinema places her among India's highest-paid actresses
Nayanthara owns properties worth Rs 100 crore, including a lavish 4BHK in Mumbai and premium apartments in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills
Her garage houses luxury cars featuring advanced technologies like mood lighting, voice sensors. These elegant vehicles reflect her love for innovation
She owns a private jet, often used for vacations with Vignesh Shivan. This extravagant possession aligns her with Bollywood icons like Priyanka Chopra
Nayanthara has invested Rs 10 crore in a lip balm brand and Rs 100 crore in UAE’s oil business. Co-owning Rowdy Pictures with Vignesh, her ventures underline her business acumen