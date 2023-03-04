Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andrey Botikov, scientist behind Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine, strangled to death with belt; 1 arrested

    Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Police have detained a suspect in connection with the murder of Andrey Botikov, one of the researchers who contributed to the development of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Botikov was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment here, according to a report in Russian media on Saturday.

    According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Botikov, 47, a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Environment and Mathematics, was discovered dead in his apartment on Thursday.

    In 2021, the virologist's work on the COVID vaccination earned him the Order of Merit for the Fatherland honour from Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to rumours, Botikov was one of the 18 scientists who worked on the Sputnik V vaccine in 2020. The commission, which is the investigating body in Russia, declared in a Telegram announcement that his death is being looked into as a possible murder.

    Investigators claim that a young guy, 29, strangled Botikov with a belt after an altercation and then ran away. According to law enforcement officials, the murder was a home invasion and the outcome of a dispute.

    The suspect was arrested shortly after Botikov's body was found, the federal investigative agency said in the statement. "The location of the attacker was established in short order. During the interrogation, he pled guilty and was charged. The defendant has a previous criminal record, as he stood trial on charges of committing a serious crime. In the near future, the investigation plans to petition the court to place the defendant in custody pending trial," the Investigative Committee said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
