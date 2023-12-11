Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH]

A video of an African-descent priest performing puja of a new car is doing rounds on social media. Several Twitteratis quickly tweeted below the video and appreciated the gesture of the priest.

The Brahmins traditionally hold priestly and scholarly roles in society, and their responsibilities are primarily related to religious rituals, education, and spiritual guidance in India. It's important to note that while the term "Brahmana" originally referred to a specific caste, in a broader philosophical and spiritual context, it is also associated with the pursuit of knowledge and the understanding of the ultimate reality (Brahman).

Brahmins traditionally perform various religious rituals, ceremonies, and rites. They officiate at weddings, conduct sacred ceremonies, and perform other religious duties.

At the same time, a video of a man of African descent performing Vahana Puja (Vehicle puja) by reciting a Hindu prayer was widely noticed on social media.

When purchasing a new vehicle or building, it is customary for Hindus to offer prayers for auspicious beginnings. A person of African descent similarly performs pujas. In the video, the priest was seen opening the bonnet and other doors of a luxury car and placing some water and other sacred items in the Puja Thali (plate) near the engine.

He is also heard reciting Sanskrit shlokas (hymns) beginning with 'Om Vasudevaya Namaha...' The African priest is also seen making some mudras (gestures) with his and consuming the Gangajal (Ganga water) as theertha. The video was shared by a person named Ramu GSV's Twitter account. The video quickly went viral. More than 10 lakh people have already watched the video. Many people came to write their comments below the video.

One wrote, 'He has a better accent than a city dweller in India.' Many noted that the African priest's accent was good. Some noted that the mudras made by the priest's fingers during the puja were magnificent.