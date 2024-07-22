Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola

    At least three people were killed and 16 others injured when a gunman opened fire near a nightclub in Indianola, Mississippi on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    At least three people were killed and 16 others injured when a gunman opened fire near a nightclub in Indianola, Mississippi on Sunday. The incident, which took place on Church Street, was marked by multiple gunshots, according to witnesses. The shooting occurred in the area surrounding the nightclub, as reported by BNO News.

    "Several people said that they were standing outside the nightclub, and they started to hear gunshots," Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson told the media.

    The victims include three 19-year-old men who were among those either shot directly or hit by ricochet bullets, as confirmed by Indianola Mayor Ken Featherstone confirmed. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

    At this time, no arrests have been made, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
