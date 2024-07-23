BAPS Swaminarayan Temple defaced in Canada with anti-India graffiti

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Edmonton, Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The desecration targeted India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada MP Chandra Arya, who has been vocal against Khalistan radicals.

A Hindu temple in Edmonton, Canada, was vandalized with hateful graffiti containing anti-India slurs and personal attacks on Canadian MP Chandra Arya, who is of Indian origin. The incident occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, prompting condemnation from the Hindu American Foundation. MP Chandra Arya said that Hindu temples in Canada have been increasingly being "vandalised". Arya, a Liberal Member of Parliament renowned for his support of multicultural issues, highlighted the lack of accountability faced by "Khalistani extremists" in Canada.

"The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti," Arya said in a post on X.

"Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India. Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and brandishing images of deadly weapons," he said.

Arya added, "As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seems to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians."

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Toronto, said the incident was reported at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton. "We have requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators," it said.

Tensions persist between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that India was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani separatist leader, on June 18. This accusation has led to a strain in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Latest Videos