Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Israel's enemies know...': Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Israel will remain the United States' closest ally in the Middle East, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

    Israel enemies know... Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Israel will remain the United States' closest ally in the Middle East, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

    Netanyahu made these comments before heading to Washington to address Congress, marking his first visit to the US since beginning his record sixth term as prime minister at the end of 2022.

    The visit comes in the context of President Joe Biden's announcement not to seek reelection.

    During his trip, Netanyahu plans to express gratitude to Biden for his support of Israel and to discuss key issues, including the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the fight against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, and strategies for dealing with Iran and its regional allies.

    A meeting with President Biden is tentatively set for Tuesday, contingent on the 81-year-old president's recovery from Covid-19. Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday.

    "I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless of who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East," Netanyahu told reporters before taking off.

    "In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always," Netanyahu said, adding he wanted to "anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel".

    After months of strained relations with Washington over Israel's actions in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the US. This visit provides him with an opportunity to mend ties with Washington.

    In his upcoming speech to Congress, Netanyahu is expected to focus on aligning Israeli and US strategies regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East, where there is an increasing risk of the Gaza conflict expanding into a broader regional war.

    This address is anticipated to be more conciliatory compared to his 2015 speech to Congress, where he criticized then-President Barack Obama's pursuit of a nuclear agreement with Iran.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola snt

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Elon Musk's AI fashion show featuring Modi, Biden, Putin, Pope and more breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour AJR

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    Joe Biden bows to Democratic pressure, halts 2024 campaign; to serve full term AJR

    Joe Biden bows to Democratic pressure, halts 2024 campaign; to serve full term

    Recent Stories

    Centre rules out special status for Bihar Janata Dal (United) party leaders react gcw

    BREAKING: Centre rules out special status for Bihar; Janata Dal (United) reacts

    football Premier League's new ball for 2024-25 season unveiled, fans give thumbs up as excitement builds snt

    'Looks great': Premier League's new ball for 2024-25 season unveiled, fans give thumbs up as excitement builds

    Kerala: 34 students ill after having mid-day meal at Alappuzha school anr

    Kerala: 34 students ill after having mid-day meal at Alappuzha school

    There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot peoples tax money says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'There is competition between Karnataka ministers to loot people’s tax money': Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Goa to Shillong: 7 best places to visit in India during monsoons gcw eai

    Goa to Shillong: 7 best places to visit in India during monsoons

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon