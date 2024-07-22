Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French MPs avoid shaking hands with National Rally MP, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH)

    As the left-wing MPs make their way to the ballot box, they refuse to shake hands with 22-year-old Termet.  So much so that MP Francois Piquemal, who represents the La France Insoumise, makes a rock-paper-scissors motion to avoid shaking hands with Termet. 

    French MPs avoid shaking hands with far-right, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    As French lawmakers voted to choose the president of the French National Assembly last week, elected officials from the left-wing French parties refused to shake hands with Flavien Termet, deputy of the far-right National Rally (RN) party led by firebrand right-wing leader Marine Le Pen. Leaders of France's left-wing parties, including Louis Boyard, Éric Coquerel, Clémence Guetté, Hadrien Clouet, and Sophia Chikirou, steered clear of the handshakes by avoiding them.

    As the left-wing MPs make their way to the ballot box, they refuse to shake hands with 22-year-old Termet. We can see the MPs simply ignoring his gesture to shake hands. So much so that MP Francois Piquemal, who represents the La France Insoumise, makes a rock-paper-scissors motion to avoid shaking hands with Termet. The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media.

    Towards the end, Sebastien Delogu is seen staring at Flavien Termet as he extends his hand. For context, the first session of a newly formed government in the Parliament is chaired by the oldest MP. Whereas, the youngest MP begin his/her secretary. In this case, Termet is expected to shake hands with MPs after the vote. 

    After the heated voting session on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron's party received a green signal to form a new government. The last-minute agreement between Macroon and some lawmakers who were ready for the alliance sealed the deal, reported Politico. Macron had called for a snap parliamentary elections after the far right gained in the European elections.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 8:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study snt

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study

    Israel enemies know... Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race snt

    'Israel's enemies know...': Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola snt

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Elon Musk's AI fashion show featuring Modi, Biden, Putin, Pope and more breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Times when Nikki Tamboli showed off her SEXY body that took the internet by storm RKK

    Times when Nikki Tamboli showed off her SEXY body that took the internet by storm

    Oppo K12x 5G to launch in India on July 29; will feature military-grade durability, 5,100mAh battery gcw

    Oppo K12x 5G to launch in India on July 29; will feature military-grade durability, 5,100mAh battery

    Shiva Puja to Fasting: 6 spiritual things to do during sawan days RKK

    Shiva Puja to Fasting: 6 spiritual things to do during sawan days

    One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question gcw

    One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question

    BREAKING: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested as ex-manager files complaint RKK

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon