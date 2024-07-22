French MPs avoid shaking hands with National Rally MP, makes rock-paper-scissors motion (WATCH)

As the left-wing MPs make their way to the ballot box, they refuse to shake hands with 22-year-old Termet. So much so that MP Francois Piquemal, who represents the La France Insoumise, makes a rock-paper-scissors motion to avoid shaking hands with Termet.

As French lawmakers voted to choose the president of the French National Assembly last week, elected officials from the left-wing French parties refused to shake hands with Flavien Termet, deputy of the far-right National Rally (RN) party led by firebrand right-wing leader Marine Le Pen. Leaders of France's left-wing parties, including Louis Boyard, Éric Coquerel, Clémence Guetté, Hadrien Clouet, and Sophia Chikirou, steered clear of the handshakes by avoiding them.

So much so that MP Francois Piquemal, who represents the La France Insoumise, makes a rock-paper-scissors motion to avoid shaking hands with Termet. The video of the interaction has gone viral on social media.

Towards the end, Sebastien Delogu is seen staring at Flavien Termet as he extends his hand. For context, the first session of a newly formed government in the Parliament is chaired by the oldest MP. Whereas, the youngest MP begin his/her secretary. In this case, Termet is expected to shake hands with MPs after the vote.

After the heated voting session on Thursday, Emmanuel Macron's party received a green signal to form a new government. The last-minute agreement between Macroon and some lawmakers who were ready for the alliance sealed the deal, reported Politico. Macron had called for a snap parliamentary elections after the far right gained in the European elections.

