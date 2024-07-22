Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study

    A recent has uncovered significant findings about the addictive nature of pornography compared to other internet-based activities such as video gaming and gambling.

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    A recent study published in Human Brain Mapping has uncovered significant findings about the addictive nature of pornography compared to other internet-based activities such as video gaming, and non-primary reward like money. The research, which involved a detailed investigation using advanced neuroimaging techniques, indicates that pornography might elicit stronger reward responses in the brain than gambling or video games, even among healthy adult men.

    Research overview

    The study, conducted with 31 right-handed male participants aged between 19 and 38, explored how the human brain responds to various internet-related stimuli by employing a classical conditioning approach inside an MRI scanner. The participants were exposed to three types of stimuli: pornographic images, video game screenshots, and pictures of money. Each type of stimulus was paired with a small cash reward to ensure the participants' genuine interest and engagement.

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study snt

    Methodology

    The researchers aimed to understand how the brain links neutral stimuli (geometric figures) with rewards (pornography, gaming, or money). This conditioning was carried out across 68 trials. The study involved the following key methods to assess participants' responses:

    1. Subjective Ratings: Participants rated the pleasantness and arousal of each stimulus before and after the conditioning process. These self-reports provided insight into how participants felt about each type of stimulus, revealing their subjective experience and emotional responses.

    2. Skin Conductance Responses (SCR): The researchers measured physiological arousal by tracking changes in sweat gland activity. This method offered an objective measure of the participants' autonomic nervous system responses, indicating how physically aroused they were by each stimulus.

    3. Functional MRI (fMRI) Scans: The study used fMRI to record brain activity and identify the neural correlates of reward processing. This technique allowed the researchers to map how different brain regions responded to the stimuli and provided a deeper understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying reward processing.

    Pornography can be more rewarding than gaming or money for men, reveals recent study snt

    Key findings

    The data collected revealed that geometric shapes associated with pornographic images were rated as more pleasant and arousing compared to those linked to video games or money. This suggests that pornography may have a stronger impact on the brain’s reward system than other internet-based activities.

    The study’s findings contribute to the understanding of how internet-related rewards are processed by the brain, particularly in healthy individuals. While previous research has identified specific brain areas involved in reward processing, this study sheds light on how these areas respond specifically to internet-based rewards, a relatively underexplored aspect of neuroscience.

    Implications

    This research highlights the potential for pornography to create stronger conditioned responses in the brain compared to other common internet-based stimuli. Understanding these dynamics can provide valuable insights into the nature of internet addiction and help in developing strategies to address such behaviors. The study emphasizes the need for further research into how internet-based rewards influence behavior and brain function, particularly in the context of addiction and mental health.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel enemies know... Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race snt

    'Israel's enemies know...': Israeli PM Netanyahu on ties with US after Joe Biden opts out of presidential race

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola snt

    Mass shooting in Mississippi: 3 dead, 16 injured as unknow gunman opens fire near nightclub in Indianola

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Over 500 arrested over violent clashes, BSF opens 'special help desk' for students' return

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH) AJR

    Elon Musk's AI fashion show featuring Modi, Biden, Putin, Pope and more breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour AJR

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    Recent Stories

    Economic Survey 2023-24: Mental health challenges demand paradigm shift in policy and community approach AJR

    Economic Survey 2023-24: Mental health challenges demand paradigm shift in policy and community approach

    Antarctica to Greenland: 7 COLDEST places on Earth ATG

    Antarctica to Greenland: 7 COLDEST places on Earth

    Monsoon Lovey-dovey people, here is 'Couple Umbrella' just for you guys; check out THIS viral video RBA

    Monsoon: Lovey-dovey people, here is 'Couple Umbrella' just for you guys; check out THIS viral video

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup snt

    Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon