PM Modi witnessed a special yoga session in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with 52 practitioners. He praised the nation's love for yoga and highlighted the success of its team, which won 25 medals at the first World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed a special yoga session featuring 52 practitioners from Uzbekistan and highlighted the Central Asian country's participation in the first-ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Sharing a video on X of the special yoga session held in Tashkent today, PM Modi said, "Uzbekistan loves Yoga!"

In a post on the social media platform, PM Modi said, "Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first-ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Some of the medalists were also present today. They came back with great memories of India and the Championship."

Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Some of the medalists were also present today. They came back with great memories of India and the Championship. I commend the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for… https://t.co/KH2x72emSj pic.twitter.com/kQqHa9LCjo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

"I commend the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for their work towards making Yoga popular," he said.

Uzbekistan loves Yoga! pic.twitter.com/1AtlHCN0kF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

In the video of today's event, PM Modi said, "Namaste. You have demonstrated excellent yoga today, and people of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with yoga. Many congratulations."

Details of the Special Yoga Session

The special yoga session featured 52 yoga practitioners from Uzbekistan, adding a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's visit and highlighting the growing popularity of yoga in the Central Asian country.

Championship Medalists Honoured

Among the participants were six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June. The six practitioners -- Rakhmanov Kamol Erkinovich, Rakhmanov Alixon Kamoladinovich, Akhunova Dinara Erkinovna, Djumanova Aliya Abubakir kizi, Ansatbayeva Aysulu Arislan kizi and Shakirov Redjep Dmitrievich -- collectively won 18 medals at the championship, comprising one gold, 14 silver and three bronze medals.

Yoga as a Cultural and Sporting Bridge

The Uzbekistan team won a total of 25 medals across various categories at the championship. Their participation in the Tashkent session, witnessed by PM Modi, provided a link between their achievements in Ahmedabad and the growing cultural and sporting partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The session reflected how yoga and Yogasana are emerging as a meaningful bridge between the people of India and Uzbekistan, strengthening sporting exchanges while deepening shared cultural connections. The First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad marked a significant milestone in presenting Yogasana on a global competitive platform, showcasing its universal appeal and India's role in taking the ancient practice to a global sporting stage. (ANI)