Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' following talks with PM Narendra Modi, who was also conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour during his visit.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday announced the elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" following his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's two-day State visit to the Central Asian nation.

Praise for PM Modi's Leadership

Addressing a joint press meet in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev described PM Modi's visit as "historic" and said Prime Minister Modi had made an "invaluable personal contribution" to achieving the important milestone in bilateral relations. "As a result of today's historic visit and our productive talks, we have elevated relations between our friendly countries to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is truly historic," Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek President also praised PM Modi's leadership and India's rapid development, saying the country's growing influence on the international stage was directly associated with the Prime Minister's leadership. "We know you not only as an outstanding statesman and a wise political leader who enjoys the profound trust and respect of the people of India, but also as a leader of immense international standing," Mirziyoyev said. He further congratulated PM Modi on India's achievements and described the two countries as "true brothers".

Bilateral Trade Goals

On bilateral trade, Mirziyoyev said the current trade turnover of USD 1 billion between India and Uzbekistan should not be considered the limit and expressed confidence that the two countries could significantly expand economic ties. "The current trade turnover of one billion US dollars is not the limit. We are still far from achieving our goals. We are aiming for five billion US dollars as the first benchmark, and I truly believe that in the future we can easily achieve a trade turnover of ten billion US dollars," he said.

PM Modi Conferred with Highest State Honour

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", by President Mirziyoyev.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, PM Modi thanked his "brother" Mirziyoyev and said India and Uzbekistan would continue to work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity. Addressing President Mirziyoyev as his friend, PM Modi also expressed gratitude for the warmth extended to him and the Indian delegation during his two-day visit, saying the visit would remain memorable for him.

A Look at India-Uzbekistan Diplomatic History

India and Uzbekistan have maintained diplomatic relations since March 18, 1992, when the protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence.

The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011. Since then, the bilateral partnership has been supported by several institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels to facilitate regular engagement.

PM Modi's current visit is his first visit to Uzbekistan since 2015. He had also visited the country in 2016 and 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits. The India-Uzbekistan relationship has also witnessed several high-level exchanges, including President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Next Steps and Future Cooperation

Following his visit to Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation.

The elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to provide further impetus to cooperation between India and Uzbekistan across political, economic and other areas of mutual interest. (ANI)