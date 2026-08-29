USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood, after urging sanctions against RSS, says he is 'open' to meet Chief Mohan Bhagwat during his US visit to discuss religious freedom. India's MEA has slammed the USCIRF's earlier call as 'biased' and 'provocative'.

Days after calling on the US government to consider "targeted sanctions" against RSS and revoke the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Asif Mahmood, a Pakistan-born American citizen, on Saturday said he is "open" to sit down with the RSS Chief and has talk to "bring more awareness."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mahmood stated, "I would definitely be open to sitting down if there is an opportunity. If arrangements can be made, we will be happy to sit with him, talk and bring more awareness. There might be some assurances and guarantees they can give which might change our mind. Our goal is to sit with that...". He further added, "I have respect for India as a country, but groups like RSS are creating hate according to our knowledge and violating the Freedom of Religion, as well as the Fundamental Human Rights."

USCIRF's Sanctions Call and India's Rebuttal

Bhagwat is scheduled to address an audience on August 29 at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden during a programme titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations'.He arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach visit spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, marking the centenary year of the organisation.

A day after the arrival of the RSS Chief in the US, Mahmood had said, "Religious freedom conditions in India continue to deteriorate as violence and incitement are frequently used to target religious minority communities. We urge the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States."

The Ministry of External Affairs had condemned the call given by USCIRF to bar meetings of the RSS Chief in the US, calling the rights body "biased" and saying it lacks credibility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, said that the commission has repeatedly made incorrect and provocative statements about India and that such statements should be ignored. "We all know this is a biased institution. For years, it has made incorrect and provocative statements about India. We should ignore such institutions, as they have their own agendas and lack credibility," Jaiswal said during the briefing.

RSS on New York's 'Universal Oneness Celebration'

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' in New York will be an interfaith gathering where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.He said the event has been organised with the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Bharatiya ethos.

The gathering is organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum and features a cultural segment consisting of artistic performances, music and creative presentations. According to the official event portal, the showcase aims to help participants physically experience the philosophy of unity, noting, "Through performance and creative expression, attendees will experience -- not merely hear -- what it means to hold all of creation as one."

USCIRF Chair's Record on Pakistan, China

Meanwhile, the discussion with the USCIRF official also turned towards religious repression and minority rights violations in Islamabad and Beijing, and Mahmood asserted that his record of calling out Islamabad is "very clear" and noted that the commission has repeatedly raised concerns regarding the persecution of vulnerable populations, pointing specifically to the recurring cases involving the forced conversion of Hindu girls. "My record has been very clear, calling out Pakistan, calling out China. We had a hearing on China. We keep on raising issues whenever they have visited America, or whenever they will visit, we will bring it up," Mahmood said.

Addressing queries regarding whether these concerns were directly pressed before the White House or the US State Department during high-level visits by Pakistani officials, Mahmood maintained that Islamabad has faced continuous scrutiny from the panel. "On Pakistan, we have raised this multiple times, multiple times on record. Not only USCIRF, even on my personal account too, I have also challenged them time and again and again and I raised voice for Hindu girls especially," he said.

Expanding on the scope of religious persecution in Pakistan, the commission head pointed out that the crisis extends to multiple minority denominations, naming Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadiyya Muslims as vulnerable groups facing severe operational and societal pressures. "Not one time, not two times, multiple times and calling for action on that, obviously, on Christians and Sikhs and Ahmadiyya. But specifically my focus of attention is Hindu girls who they are trying to do convert and play that game and that is very concerning," he added.

Reiterating formal policy positions, Mahmood noted that both Pakistan and China have faced continuous recommendations from the commission to be designated as Countries of Particular Concern (CPC), highlighting the official US benchmark reserved for governments permitting systemic violations of faith-based freedoms. "China and Pakistan have also been recommended to be CPC, and Pakistan has been on CPC for a long time. I think it took a long time for the State Department to actually accept our recommendation," he stated.

Local Reactions to RSS Event in New York

Earlier, ahead of the RSS programme, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed reporters on Tuesday, stating that it was "incredibly troubling" to witness the growth of an ideological movement defined by what he termed an "exclusionary vision". While voicing his strong disapproval of the gathering, the mayor noted that municipal authorities likely lacked the legal authority to halt a privately organised function. "It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to," he added.

In response to the schedule, a community advisory has been issued by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a domestic non-profit advocacy organisation, cautioning participants to steer clear of altercations with demonstrators gathered outside the venue.

Conversely, the HAF has formally called upon Mayor Mamdani to fulfil his official obligations by ensuring the physical security and civil liberties of all citizens attending the function at Madison Square Garden, including those participating in the event. "If you're attending: Be civil, respect everyone's right to assemble, protest and express their views," the HAF stated. (ANI)