    US Senate greenlights $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; Donald Trump protests

    As the US Senate approves a substantial $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, former President Donald Trump voices strong opposition, sparking a new political showdown over international assistance. The decision draws attention to the ongoing debate within the country's political landscape on foreign aid allocations.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    The US Senate saw the introduction of foreign aid bill which has caused a stir among the Democrats and Republicans. US President Joe Biden wants both houses of Congress to pass the bill before the upcoming elections. The Senate gave the green light over the tabling of the foreign aid bill which involves a sizable chunk of dollars.

    Under the Foreign aid bill, the US promises to provide financial help to allied countries that are battling conflicts. Ukraine is involved in a longstanding conflict with Russia, Israel is engaged in war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip while a large-scale invasion threat from China looms over Taiwan.

    The Democrat party has control over the US Senate and thus successfully passed the foreign aid bill. However, the challenge arises at the US House of Representatives where the Republican Party has the majority. For the bill to come into force, it will have to be cleared by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

    The $95.34bn aid package has already met with criticism from the probable Republican Presidential candidate, Donald Trump. From the $95.34bn aid, $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and deter aggression from China.

    The aid also includes $9.15 billion to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank in the form of humanitarian aid. Donald Trump, who is one of the most influential leaders of the Republican Party, took to his social media to lodge his protest against the bill. He suggested that the US stop foreign aid and rather provide loans to the allied countries.

    Donald Trump in all Caps wrote, “FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, ARE YOU LISTENING U.S. SENATE(?), NO MONEY IN THE FORM OF FOREIGN AID SHOULD BE GIVEN TO ANY COUNTRY UNLESS IT IS DONE AS A LOAN, NOT JUST A GIVEAWAY. IF THE COUNTRY WE ARE HELPING EVER TURNS AGAINST US OR STRIKES IT RICH SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE, THE LOAN WILL BE PAID OFF AND THE MONEY RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES.”

