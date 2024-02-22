US First Dog 'Commander' exits White House, now with Joe Biden's relatives

Commander, the German shepherd dog owned by the Biden family, has been removed from the White House following multiple aggressive incidents, including attacks on Secret Service personnel. The incidents, documented between October 2022 and July 2023, resulted in injuries ranging from minor bites to severe wounds requiring medical attention

In a concerning turn of events, it has been revealed that Commander, the German shepherd dog belonging to the Biden family, has been involved in multiple aggressive incidents resulting in injuries to Secret Service personnel. The White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has relocated Commander to relatives following these incidents.

Reports indicate that Commander was involved in at least 24 documented incidents between October 2022 and July 2023, during which he bit or attempted to bite Secret Service staff members. The severity of these attacks varied, with some causing deep wounds requiring medical attention.

One incident detailed in internal USSS documents occurred in the White House Palm Room, where Commander grabbed a USSS member's arm, standing at the same height as the agent. Similar altercations took place in various locations, including the White House, Wilmington, Delaware, Camp David, and the Biden family's beach house in Rehoboth Beach.

Notable incidents include an attack on a staff member's forearm during a return from the tennis pavilion, and another where Commander bit an agent's chest while the first lady moved between rooms. The severity of injuries escalated, with one agent suffering a severe deep open wound that resulted in significant blood loss, leading to six stitches and antibiotic treatment.

Following these incidents, the USSS issued emails to staff members outlining precautions to take in Commander's presence, emphasizing the need to prioritize personal safety.

Commander's removal from the White House campus echoes a similar decision made regarding the Bidens' previous dog, Major, who was also involved in aggressive behaviour towards Secret Service and White House staff. Major was subsequently sent to live with friends in Delaware.

In response to inquiries, a USSS spokesperson emphasized their commitment to employee safety and the challenges posed by family pets in the White House environment. Despite not directly handling the first family's pets, the USSS collaborates with relevant entities to mitigate any adverse impacts.

The incidents involving Commander shed light on the complexities of maintaining security and safety within the White House while accommodating family pets, prompting adjustments in operational tactics and protocols to ensure the well-being of Secret Service personnel.