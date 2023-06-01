Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support, now moves to Senate

    The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact the measure and get it to President Joe Biden's desk before a Monday deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills.
     

    US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support now moves to Senate gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    A divided US House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Wednesday, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition led by hardline conservatives and avoid a catastrophic default.

    By a vote of 314 to 117, the Republican-controlled House approved sending the bill to the Senate, which now has until Monday to pass it and deliver it to President Joe Biden before the federal government runs out of money to pay its debts.

    "This agreement is good news for the American people and the American economy," Biden remarked following the vote. "So that I can sign it into law, I implore the Senate to pass it as soon as possible."

    Also Read | Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

    The measure, a compromise between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, drew opposition from 71 hardline Republicans. That would normally be enough to block partisan legislation, but 165 Democrats - more than the 149 Republicans who voted for it - backed the measure and pushed it through.

    Republicans control the House by a narrow 222-213 majority.

    The legislation suspends - in essence, temporarily removes - the federal government's borrowing limit through Jan. 1, 2025. The timetable enables Biden and Congress to defer the politically sensitive matter until after the presidential election in November 2024.

    Additionally, it would restrict some government expenditure over the following two years, expedite the approval procedure for specific energy projects, recoup unused COVID-19 funding, and add more recipients to the job requirements for food aid programmes.

    Also Read | Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes gcw

    Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins Squid Game in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    Opinion Made in China passenger jet C919 takes flight, time for Made in India variant?

    Made in China passenger jet takes flight, time for India to build its own?

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017 snt

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017?

    North Korea spy satellite crashes into sea vows next launch soon gcw

    North Korea's spy satellite 'crashes into sea', vows next launch 'soon'

    Recent Stories

    IMD issue yellow alert for Bengaluru Delhi national capital sees coolest May in 35 years gcw

    IMD issue yellow alert for Bengaluru, Delhi; national capital sees coolest May in 35 years

    End of summer holidays: Schools reopen in Kerala today; CM inaugurates 'Praveshanolsavam' anr

    End of summer holidays: Schools reopen in Kerala today; CM inaugurates 'Praveshanolsavam'

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this RBA

    Sex and the City reboot: Will Kim Cattrall return as Samantha Jones? Read this

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan vma

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan

    Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks ANR

    Kannur train fire: CCTV footage accessed; incident metres away from BPCL fuel storage tanks (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon