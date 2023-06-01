Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

“Tobacco smoke harms children.” “Cigarettes cause leukaemia.” “Poison in every puff.”—such kind of health warnings would soon be seen printed on every cig sold in Canada.

As part of its goal to decrease tobacco use to less than 5% by 2035, Canada has announced a legislation that will soon mandate health warnings to be written on individual cigarettes. This makes Canada the first nation to undertake such a programme.

“Tobacco smoke harms children.” “Cigarettes cause leukaemia.” “Poison in every puff.”—such kind of health warnings would soon be seen printed on every cig sold in Canada.

According to a news release issued by Canadian health officials on Wednesday, "the new Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations will be part of the Government of Canada's continued efforts to help adults who smoke quit, to protect youth and non-tobacco users from nicotine addiction, and to further reduce the appeal of tobacco."

These labels would be printed on individual cigarettes, small cigars, tubes, and other tobacco products' tipping paper, which is the top paper in the filter area. Both French and English would be used to write the warnings.

According to the government, such an attempt would make it nearly difficult for smokers to escape receiving health warnings. The official stated that although the new regulations will be implemented gradually, they would go into force on August 1.

King-size cigarettes will first have the individual warnings on them by the end of July 2024, followed by regular-sized cigarettes and other products by the end of April 2025, according to the news release. Retailers who sell tobacco product packages will have to include the new warnings by the end of April 2024.

Health-related organisations including the Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Lung Association, and Heart & Stroke Foundation were among those who applauded the decision.

