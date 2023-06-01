Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

    “Tobacco smoke harms children.” “Cigarettes cause leukaemia.” “Poison in every puff.”—such kind of health warnings would soon be seen printed on every cig sold in Canada.
     

    Canada becomes first country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    As part of its goal to decrease tobacco use to less than 5% by 2035, Canada has announced a legislation that will soon mandate health warnings to be written on individual cigarettes. This makes Canada the first nation to undertake such a programme.

    “Tobacco smoke harms children.” “Cigarettes cause leukaemia.” “Poison in every puff.”—such kind of health warnings would soon be seen printed on every cig sold in Canada.

    According to a news release issued by Canadian health officials on Wednesday, "the new Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations will be part of the Government of Canada's continued efforts to help adults who smoke quit, to protect youth and non-tobacco users from nicotine addiction, and to further reduce the appeal of tobacco."

    These labels would be printed on individual cigarettes, small cigars, tubes, and other tobacco products' tipping paper, which is the top paper in the filter area. Both French and English would be used to write the warnings.

    According to the government, such an attempt would make it nearly difficult for smokers to escape receiving health warnings. The official stated that although the new regulations will be implemented gradually, they would go into force on August 1.

    King-size cigarettes will first have the individual warnings on them by the end of July 2024, followed by regular-sized cigarettes and other products by the end of April 2025, according to the news release. Retailers who sell tobacco product packages will have to include the new warnings by the end of April 2024.

    Health-related organisations including the Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Lung Association, and Heart & Stroke Foundation were among those who applauded the decision.
     

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins Squid Game in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    Opinion Made in China passenger jet C919 takes flight, time for Made in India variant?

    Made in China passenger jet takes flight, time for India to build its own?

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017 snt

    Who is Bhadreshkumar Patel, the Gujarati wife-killer on FBI's top 10 most-wanted fugitives list since 2017?

    North Korea spy satellite crashes into sea vows next launch soon gcw

    North Korea's spy satellite 'crashes into sea', vows next launch 'soon'

    Imran Khan will be tried in military court, says Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah snt

    Imran Khan will be tried in military court, says Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah

    Recent Stories

    Another train fire in Kerala: Express train coach gutted, Railways officials suspect sabotage

    Kerala: Express train coach gutted in Kannur, Railways officials fear sabotage (WATCH)

    Did James Corden meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently? vma

    Did James Corden meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently?

    Elon Musk is worlds riches person again not Bernard Arnault check out his current net worth gcw

    Elon Musk is world’s richest person again; Check out his current net worth

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins Squid Game in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh

    Man from Tamil Nadu wins 'Squid Game' in Singapore, takes home Rs 11.54 lakh (WATCH)

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed vma

    The Summer I Turned Pretty 2: First captivating look stills of romantic drama's sequel revealed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon