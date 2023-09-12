Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ural Airlines in Russia makes emergency landing with 159 passengers on board

    The Ural Airlines aircraft was supposed to make an emergency landing at the Novosibirsk Airport after reporting the incident to the Air Traffic Control. However, the flight suddenly went off the radar which caused panic in the control room.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    An aircraft of Ural Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a hydraulic system failure. The Ural Airlines aircraft was traveling to Omsk from Sochi with 159 passengers on board. 

    A lot of things could have gone wrong with the hydraulic system failure. But the pilots showed incredible skill set to emergency land the aircraft safely. Post the emergency landing, all the passengers and crew staff are safe.

    The Ural Airlines aircraft was supposed to make an emergency landing at the Novosibirsk Airport after reporting the incident to the Air Traffic Control. However, the flight suddenly went off the radar which caused panic in the control room.

    However, later the aircraft was found on a cornfield near a village near Novosibirsk. The pilots showed incredible resilience and skill set to safely land such a huge aircraft on a field. The field in the village was not even on plain land. It had uneven land which is seen in many village fields.

    The passengers were frightened by the sight after getting out of the plane. They were evacuated through ladders by people surrounding the cornfield in the village. A bus service was organized to move them away from the field to the Novosibirsk airport. Flight incidents have increased in Russia recently.

     

    Russia is also trying to cut its dependence on other nations for aircraft. After heavy sanctions, Russia is being denied service by many international aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing. This is causing a major issue for the passengers as aircrafts in Russia are flying with expired parts. This is a hazardous move by all parties that dangers the safety of civilians.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
