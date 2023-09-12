The intensity of the war has gone down but the war has not ended yet. Confidence on both sides is going down as the numbers in the military ranks are going down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that 1,000 – 1,500 Russian soldiers are signing up for voluntary military contracts. He was responding to a question about whether Russia needed to introduce a new compulsory mobilization.

The Russians are keeping a firm face while still involved in the Russia-Ukraine war. This comes after both sides have suffered massive damage. Though, Russia couldn’t complete its full objective but it has certainly destroyed the Ukrainian infrastructure through numerous air strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was also asked about this. He was specifically asked whether Russia needed to introduce a new compulsory mobilization. To which the Leningrad born claimed that 1,000 – 1,500 Russian soldiers are signing up for voluntary military contracts per day.

Such a claim was also made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who suggested 280,000 people in the last six or seven months signed up for voluntary military contracts. The Russians are looking to boil down on the tensions through back-channel talks while keeping a strong, confident, and firm tone in public.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum. He was a notable absentee from the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi. But he has now appeared for the Eastern Economic Forum just days after the G20 Summit.

The Eastern Economic Forum has seen massive development in recent years however, world leaders have distanced themselves from taking part in the event this time due to the ongoing conflict between the West-backed Ukraine and Russia.