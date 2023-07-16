Unbelievable! Cocktail of drugs that reverses aging discovered, claim Harvard researchers

Scientists at Harvard University claim to have come excitingly close to finding the proverbial Fountain of Youth. According to a recent publication in the scientific journal Aging, the team has identified six chemical concoctions that have the ability to reverse the aging process in both human and mice skin cells.

Scientists at Harvard have discovered a cocktail of drugs that could be combined into a pill that could reverse aging, New York Post reported. On July 12th, the researchers' paper, titled "Chemically induced reprogramming to reverse cellular ageing," was released in the journal Ageing. The team discovered six chemical cocktails which reversed the ageing process in both human and mice skin cells "by several years".

Taking to Twitter, Harvard researcher David Sinclair explained the same and wrote, ''Grateful to share our latest publication: We've previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it's possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.''

Also Read | From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

Notably, each chemical cocktail contains five to seven different substances, many of which are well-known for treating various physical and mental illnesses. He stated that the search for chemicals that together might stop cellular ageing and regenerate human cells took him and his Harvard Medical School team more than three years.

A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

The researcher said on Twitter, "Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and prolonged lifespan in mice and, most recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys."

“Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys,” he said.

He mentioned that they are getting ready for the therapy's human clinical trials and admitted that other scientists are also vying "to show chemicals can rejuvenate cells like gene therapy can."

Also Read | WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Ukrainian 'Seals' operation against Russian soldiers on a Dnipro island