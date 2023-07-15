Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

    Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani further added that he seethes with frustration as defense contracts no longer land at the doorstep of his dynasty. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had criticized PM Modi for his perceived silence on the issue of violence in Manipur.

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi faced sharp criticism from Union Minister Smriti Irani, who referred to him as a "frustrated dynast." This came after Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France and raised concerns about his "silence" on the issue of Manipur.

    In a tweet, Smriti Irani expressed her views, stating that Rahul Gandhi is a person who seeks international intervention in India's internal matters. She referred to him as a frustrated dynast who tarnishes the "Make in India" initiative and mocks India when the Prime Minister receives a national honor.

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani further added that he seethes with frustration as defense contracts no longer land at the doorstep of his dynasty. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had criticized PM Modi for his perceived silence on the issue of violence in Manipur.

    Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for his silence on the issue of violence in Manipur, stating, "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

    It is important to note that Manipur witnessed violence in May following a High Court order that called for the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

    The Congress leader visited Manipur on June 29 and emphasized the need for peace in the state for healing. Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday, where he attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honor on Friday.

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    During his visit, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the highest French honor.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP AJR

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    Maharashtra Congress Jairam Ramesh questions Devendra Fadnavis nod to Adani Group-Dharavi project

    Congress red-flags Fadnavis nod to Dharavi redevelopment project, claims Adani Group 'got a sweet deal'

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw announced; Check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details AJR

    Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal calls for emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers today evening; check details

    Recent Stories

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    football Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United osf

    Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes ATG

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes AJR EAI

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel shakes Instagram with her Hourglass figure in searing Bikinis, attires vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel shakes Instagram with her Hourglass figure in searing Bikinis, attires

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon