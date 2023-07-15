A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani further added that he seethes with frustration as defense contracts no longer land at the doorstep of his dynasty. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had criticized PM Modi for his perceived silence on the issue of violence in Manipur.

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi faced sharp criticism from Union Minister Smriti Irani, who referred to him as a "frustrated dynast." This came after Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France and raised concerns about his "silence" on the issue of Manipur.

In a tweet, Smriti Irani expressed her views, stating that Rahul Gandhi is a person who seeks international intervention in India's internal matters. She referred to him as a frustrated dynast who tarnishes the "Make in India" initiative and mocks India when the Prime Minister receives a national honor.

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for his silence on the issue of violence in Manipur, stating, "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

It is important to note that Manipur witnessed violence in May following a High Court order that called for the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

The Congress leader visited Manipur on June 29 and emphasized the need for peace in the state for healing. Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday, where he attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honor on Friday.

During his visit, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the highest French honor.