    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    A full vegetarian meal has been set up at the banquet hosted by UAE President. In salad, Herees(Wheat) and Dates salad with local organic vegetables has been arrenged. Grilled vegetables with masala sauce as starter and black lentil and local harees served with cauliflower and carrot tandoori has been arranged for main course.

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 15) held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Abu Dhabi at the Qasr-Al-Watan — the presidential palace — where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace.

    Meanwhile, a full vegetarian meal has been set up at the banquet hosted by UAE President. In salad, Herees(Wheat) and Dates salad with local organic vegetables has been arrenged. Grilled vegetables with masala sauce as starter and black lentil and local harees served with cauliflower and carrot tandoori has been arranged for main course.

    PM Modi arrived in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

    Following his meeting with the UAE President, PM Modi highlighted the significant growth in India-UAE trade, with a notable 20 percent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in the previous year.

    PM Modi emphasized the strength of economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations, as demonstrated by the trade settlement agreement signed on Saturday. This agreement enables trade settlement in the currencies of both countries, further enhancing bilateral trade and investments.

    The trade settlement agreement with the UAE marks a significant step forward in promoting economic ties and fostering a favorable environment for trade and investments between India and the UAE.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
