Manipur: Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH)

Protests erupted across Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday as a large mob stormed the residences of several ministers, MLAs and CM Biren Singh's son-in-law RK Imo, demanding justice for the brutal killings of three individuals in the Jiribam district.

Protests erupted across Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday as a large mob stormed the residences of several ministers, MLAs and CM Biren Singh's son-in-law RK Imo, demanding justice for the brutal killings of three individuals in the Jiribam district. The violence has led the Imphal West administration to impose an indefinite curfew in the area.

The unrest was triggered after three bodies, believed to be of six missing people from Jiribam, were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night. Authorities identified the bodies as those of a woman and two children, found 16 kilometers from Borobekra, close to the area where the six had vanished earlier in the week.

The mob’s first target was the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in the Lamphel Sanakeithel area, where demonstrators gathered to express their outrage over the killings.

"Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a cabinet meeting and that the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public," said David, a local representative of the Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority.

Also read: Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Protesters also stormed the home of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh, as well as the house of BJP legislator RK Imo, the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The protesters demanded that the authorities respond swiftly to the killings, calling for the culprits to be arrested within 24 hours.

In Sagolband area, additional protests took place at the residence of independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh, whose office building was damaged by agitators after they were informed he was out of state. The mob destroyed temporary structures in front of the office building, further escalating tensions.

The violence and protests led to a swift response from local authorities. Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and a curfew starting at 4:30 PM on Saturday in a bid to prevent further unrest.

Latest Videos