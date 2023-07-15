Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Ukrainian 'Seals' operation against Russian soldiers on a Dnipro island

    Ukrainian naval special forces, known as the 'Seals', are seen executing operations along the islands of the Dnipro River. Utilizing high-tech speed boats and drones, they conducted a daring mission captured on video.

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently shared a video on social media, showcasing a mission carried out on a Russian-held position on an island in the Kherson region of the Dnipro River. Troops from the 73rd Special Forces Maritime Centre successfully destroyed an enemy boat, eliminating three Russian soldiers and leaving five others wounded.

    According to footage shared on social media platforms, Ukrainian forces detected Russian personnel during a reconnaissance operation using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to survey an island in the Dnieper. The drone's camera captured a Russian observation post on a small rocky outcrop. The footage then reveals Russian soldiers hurriedly departing from the post, possibly carrying equipment to block drone signals. As a consequence, Ukrainian special forces, operating under the Ukrainian Navy, lost contact with the surveillance drone.

    Responding to the situation, members of the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations of Ukraine embarked on two boats for a planned attack on the Russian-held island, as reported by the defence ministry. 

    Following their retreat, the UAV crew from Kyiv used a first-person view drone to target additional Russian boats along the river during the ensuing fight.

    The video, accompanied by English translations provided by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, emphasizes the pivotal role played by UAVs in the mission's success. The narrator acknowledges that without the use of drones, the outcome of Ukraine's operation would have been markedly different. It underscores how modern warfare necessitates new rules, with a single drone capable of determining the entire course of an operation, even dictating life or death.

    While Russia maintains control over significant portions of southeastern Ukraine, Kyiv has made significant progress in reclaiming lost territories following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledges the campaign's slower pace but remains confident in Ukraine's ultimate success in retaking Russian-occupied land.

