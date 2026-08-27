Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira described Brazil, South Africa and India as major democratic partners of the Global South, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and sustainable development.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has described Brazil, South Africa and India as major democratic partners of the Global South, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology and sustainable development, as reported by Brasil 247.

Vieira made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Brazil-South Africa Business Forum in Johannesburg, held as part of Brazil's 2026 trade mission to South Africa. The initiative has been organised by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Embassy in Pretoria and South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Brasil 247 reported.

Push for Expanded Cooperation

The Brazilian minister highlighted the renewed momentum in bilateral relations following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to Brazil in March at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Vieira said both countries share commitments to economic growth, equality and poverty reduction, while urging their business communities to expand cooperation and explore new commercial opportunities.

Identified Areas of Opportunity

He identified oil and gas, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, plastics, agriculture and equipment among the sectors offering significant scope for greater engagement. He also pointed to opportunities in household goods, personal care and jewellery.

According to Vieira, negotiations between the two countries could also support cooperation under the Mercosur-Southern African Customs Union (SACU) framework, alongside collaboration in healthcare, innovation, technology and agricultural development.

He said investments could play an important role in creating jobs and facilitating technology transfer. South Africa is currently the largest African investor in Brazil, while Brazilian companies including Embraer, MBRF, Seara, Marcopolo, Tramontina and WEG operate in South Africa.

Vieira also called for greater cooperation in technical fields, including tropical agriculture, sustainable food production, affordable vaccines, generic medicines, construction, engineering and large-scale affordable housing.

Broader Diplomatic and Economic Partnership

He said Brazil and South Africa should work towards more diversified and balanced trade while encouraging joint ventures and placing innovation and sustainability at the centre of economic development. Highlighting their wider diplomatic cooperation, Vieira pointed to the countries' coordination through the G20, IBSA and BRICS. He noted that IBSA brings together India, Brazil and South Africa, describing the three nations as major democracies and economies of the Global South.

Vieira said Brazil and South Africa's strategic partnership, now 16 years old, is experiencing renewed dynamism amid global uncertainty and disruptions in supply chains. He said reliable and diversified partnerships are increasingly important and urged both countries to build long-term economic cooperation based on trust and mutual benefit.

Bilateral trade reached USD 2.3 billion in 2025, an 11.6 per cent rise from the previous year. During the first six months of 2026, trade stood at USD 1.2 billion, nearly 30 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2025. Vieira said Brazilian investment in South Africa had reached its highest level since 2017, but maintained that bilateral economic relations remain below their full potential.

ApexBrasil President Laudemir Muller and Brazil's Ambassador to South Africa Benedicto Fonseca Filho also addressed the forum. (ANI)