    Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams PM Modi's hug with 'world's most bloody criminal' Putin, dubs it huge disappointment

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a setback to peace efforts.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a setback to peace efforts. During Modi's two-day trip, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence in suburban Moscow, where they were seen exchanging hugs and engaging in discussions.

    Zelenskyy highlighted on social media that the visit coincided with a tragic event in Kyiv, where 37 people, including three children, lost their lives and 170 others were injured in a missile strike on the city's largest children's hospital.

    Also read: 'Peace talks don't succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets': PM Modi tells Russia's Putin | Top Quotes (WATCH)

    "In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia's brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day" the Ukrainian leader said.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed PM Modi for meeting the Russian President amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "Self-styled Vishwaguru, who also gave himself the title of Vishwabandhu, is in Moscow the day a children's hospital in Ukraine is bombed. What happened to the 'Ukraine mein war rukwa di' boast?," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

    PM Modi's visit to Moscow marks his first trip to Russia since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022. India has consistently supported dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict and restore peace between the two nations.

    During his visit, PM Modi expressed appreciation to President Putin for hosting him and emphasized that their discussions would further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Russia.

    Also read: PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
