PM Modi lauds India-Russia ties with 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' song from Raj Kapoor's 'Shree 420' (WATCH)

Hailing the age-old ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Russia an "all-weather friend" of India in front of an enthusiastic crowd of Indians in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow as a part of his two-day Russia visit. PM Modi hailed President Putin’s efforts in building a strong bond between India and Russia. He said, “Russia is India’s dependable friend. Our friendship is based on mutual trust and respect.”

Addressing the diaspora, PM Modi said, "I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty."

"On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, we call it 'Dosti'. No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia but India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm," he added.

"The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are ever-green. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithoon Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia,' he added.

Speaking on two-nations relationship, he said, "The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than 2 decades. This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times."

"All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin," he concluded.

The Prime Minister said it is his honour that his first diaspora event after being elected for the third time is happening in Moscow.

