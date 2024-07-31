UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH)

Violent clashes have erupted between demonstrators and law enforcement outside a mosque in Southport following a stabbing attack that claimed the lives of three children earlier in the week.

Violent clashes have erupted between demonstrators and law enforcement outside a mosque in Southport following a stabbing attack that claimed the lives of three children earlier in the week. Videos shared on social media capture the chaos, with scenes of a police vehicle engulfed in smoke and crowds hurling bottles and bricks at officers behind riot shields. A journalist from PA Media recorded footage of burning vehicles and riot police attempting to control the situation with shields.

Authorities have identified the protesters as likely affiliates of the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right group known for its extremist views. The unrest follows a tragic incident on Monday, where three children were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport.

Police have established a strong presence outside the mosque, with certain factions of the crowd chanting slogans such as "No surrender!" and "English till I die!"

The Telegraph reported that riot police, accompanied by dogs, were seen charging at the protesters, pushing them back towards a nearby railway bridge.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss addressed the media, highlighting the role of a 17-year-old male in police custody and condemning those who exploit his situation to incite further violence.

"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around his status, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets," Goss said.

In response to the escalating situation, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper spoke in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, urging against the use of the tragic deaths of the three schoolgirls to "stir up division" and spread false information.

"False information has already been extensively shared in the last 24 hours. Those who do this for their own purposes risk undermining a crucial criminal investigation and I ask everyone to show some respect for the community in Southport and for families who are grieving and in trauma

Latest Videos