Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH)

    Violent clashes have erupted between demonstrators and law enforcement outside a mosque in Southport following a stabbing attack that claimed the lives of three children earlier in the week.

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 7:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 7:22 AM IST

    Violent clashes have erupted between demonstrators and law enforcement outside a mosque in Southport following a stabbing attack that claimed the lives of three children earlier in the week. Videos shared on social media capture the chaos, with scenes of a police vehicle engulfed in smoke and crowds hurling bottles and bricks at officers behind riot shields. A journalist from PA Media recorded footage of burning vehicles and riot police attempting to control the situation with shields.

    Authorities have identified the protesters as likely affiliates of the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right group known for its extremist views. The unrest follows a tragic incident on Monday, where three children were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport.

    Police have established a strong presence outside the mosque, with certain factions of the crowd chanting slogans such as "No surrender!" and "English till I die!"

    The Telegraph reported that riot police, accompanied by dogs, were seen charging at the protesters, pushing them back towards a nearby railway bridge.

    Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss addressed the media, highlighting the role of a 17-year-old male in police custody and condemning those who exploit his situation to incite further violence.

    "There has been much speculation and hypothesis around his status, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets," Goss said.

    In response to the escalating situation, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper spoke in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, urging against the use of the tragic deaths of the three schoolgirls to "stir up division" and spread false information.

    "False information has already been extensively shared in the last 24 hours. Those who do this for their own purposes risk undermining a crucial criminal investigation and I ask everyone to show some respect for the community in Southport and for families who are grieving and in trauma

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ELIMINATED Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH)

    What a s**t show After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River snt

    'What a s**t show': After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' and avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions anr

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

    Fibre optic networks sabotaged in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024 vkp

    Fibre optic networks 'sabotaged' in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024

    United Airlines 'biohazard' incident in US: Chilling audio reveals vomiting crew, passengers' distress listen snt

    United Airlines 'biohazard' incident in US: Chilling audio reveals vomiting crew, passengers' distress| LISTEN

    Recent Stories

    Kiara Advani turns 33: A look into her Rs 40 crore net worth RKK

    Kiara Advani turns 33: A look into her Rs 40 crore net worth

    Numerology Prediction for July 31, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 31, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Monsoon mayhem in India: Despite July witnessing excess rainfall, 36% districts across India remain in deficit snt

    Monsoon mayhem in India: Despite July witnessing excess rainfall, 36% districts across India remain in deficit

    Paris Olympics 2024: Focus on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen & boxer Lovlina; India's Day 5 schedule with timings here snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Focus on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen & boxer Lovlina; India's Day 5 schedule with timings here

    ELIMINATED Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon