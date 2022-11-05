Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reveals his family excited about Downing Street home

    Rishi Sunak on Saturday gave an insight into how his Indian wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka are settling into life at 10 Downing Street just over a week after he took charge as the British Prime Minister.

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reveals his family excited about Downing Street home snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    Just over a week after taking office as the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak gave an insight on Saturday into how his Indian wife, Akshata Murty and children Krishna and Anoushka are adjusting to life at 10 Downing Street.

    The previous chancellor, who is of Indian descent, defied convention by returning to the smaller flat above 10 Downing Street, which is typically the residence of the Chancellor of Exchequer.

    He said in an interview with "The Times" that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would occupy the larger apartment above No. 11 Downing Street because he would value the extra room with three children and that his daughters cherished their former residence on the illustrious street when he was the finance minister.

    Also read: Rishi Sunak's fitness secret revealed: Here's what UK PM's diet and workout routine is like

    "We thought it would be nice for him [Hunt] to have that bit of extra space so I thought that was the right thing to do," Sunak told the newspaper. 

    "But also, that was our home for two and a half years. It's nice for us to come back to where we used to be, the kids know it, the kids love it. It was the home Nova [Sunak family labrador] first came to when we picked her up as a family," he said.

    "Everyone's really excited about it. I met Jeremy's kids last week. My girls are excited because they know that they've got a labrador like us. There's a lot of kids, a lot of dogs," he said. 

    The first British Indian to hold the prestigious post described the moment he learned that his predecessor Liz Truss had to go quickly after a terrible mini-budget. When the news broke, he was out with his girls at TGI Friday's in Teesside, northern England, and after speaking with his wife Akshata, he decided to take the plunge.

    "I did need to talk to her about it. In one sense I had moved on, I was thinking about what was next for me. I was getting stuck into that," Sunak told the newspaper. 

    "I believe very strongly in public service. That's why I wanted to do the job over the summer. I thought I was the best person to lead our country through what we all acknowledge are going to be some challenging times. Given what happened [with Truss's premiership], I felt the same," he said. 

    Also read: Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks

    With a Ganesha statue adorning his desk and being the first Hindu to hold the position of head of state, Sunak is the youngest British prime minister in 200 years at the age of 42.

    "As chancellor I was able to light my Diwali diyas on the steps of Downing Street. It said something wonderful about our country that that was possible, but also that it wasn't a big deal. It was in a sense gosh, this is great, but also that's just Britain. That's what you would expect from Britain. Hopefully it's a source of collective pride across the country," he reflected. 

    Given the high inflation and the unstable economy, Sunak has one of the most challenging to-do lists of any new prime minister. Nevertheless, he cautioned that the government would be unable to solve every issue while promising to rebuild trust in the ruling party.

    "I completely acknowledge that trust has been damaged over the past few weeks and months. I realise that trust is not given, trust is earned. My job is to regain people's trust. That's what I'm going to set about doing," he said.

    "You have to make sure that as you're doing things, you're doing it in a way that's fair and being honest with people that, of course, no government can fix every problem," he added.

    Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak wears sacred Hindu 'Kalawa' before his first speech at Downing Street

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With talented, driven people, India will undoubtedly..': Russia's Vladimir Putin showers praise - adt

    'With talented, driven people, India will undoubtedly..': Russia's Vladimir Putin showers praise

    Baseless and irresponsible: Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations - adt

    'Baseless and irresponsible': Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations

    Was shot 4 times already knew about attack Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid gcw

    'Was shot 4 times, already knew about attack': Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

    The news we dread Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM snt

    'The news we dread': Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video AJR

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video

    Recent Stories

    Gori Nagori TROLLED for wearing Hijab netizens say Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori TROLLED for wearing Hijab; netizens say ‘Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf’

    Salman Khan shows Gautam Vij love truth Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 drb

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

    Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving - adt

    Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon