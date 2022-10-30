Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak's fitness secret revealed: Here's what UK PM's diet and workout routine is like

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Rishi Sunak, the newly elected Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, opened up about his diet in a recent podcast and it seems that he is a follower of intermittent fasting. In the new podcast, he said that he practices intermittent fasting, and although he mostly skips breakfast to maintain a 12-14-hour gap between eating and fasting, he sometimes enjoys Greek yogurt with blueberries.

    Rishi Sunak, who recently took charge as the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is not just a good leader but also a fitness enthusiast. His morning routine can be an inspiration for those who want to get healthy and agile. Last year, Rishi openly spoke about his training routine and breakfast preferences in an interview with The Twenty Minute VC podcast.

    "I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I'm doing," he said to Harry Stebbings. He also noted that he exercises first thing in the morning. 

    Here is what he responded when asked what he does to stay in shape. He stated, "I do one Peleton session, one treadmill session, and one HIIT class. He also disclosed that he follows American fitness trainer Cody Rigsby."

    After that, Rishi discussed his breakfast preferences and mentioned that he practises intermittent fasting. "Since I practise intermittent fasting, I usually skip breakfast. Otherwise, during the week, we have Greek yoghurt and blueberries. I then eat another breakfast in the middle of the morning, usually one of Gail's cinnamon rolls, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin. I thus occasionally have one sweet, chocolaty pastry."

    "We eat a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays and then alternate between pancakes and waffles on Sundays," he continued.

    Rishi further said the American-style pancakes that we make are crispy and baked with blueberries and strawberries. Every week, we have pancakes or waffles.

    For the unversed, Rishi is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Narayan Murthy, and has two daughters — Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak.

