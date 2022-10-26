UK PM Rishi Sunak wears sacred Hindu 'Kalawa' before his first speech at Downing Street

Rishi Sunak was seen wearing the sacred red Hindu ‘Kalawa’ thread during his first speech at 10 Downing Street. Mouli or Kalawa is a cotton red thread roll, considered to be very sacred and used for all religious purposes of the Hindus. The thread is used as an offering of cloth to the deity. The Mouli thread is an integral part of any puja.

During his maiden address as prime minister at 10 Downing Street, the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, was spotted wearing the Hindu sacred crimson thread, "Kalawa." In the Hindu religion, kalawa is worn on the wrist after a puja and is regarded as holy.

When Sunak waved to the people as he left the Buckingham Palace after seeing King Charles III, the public saw him for the first time with the holy Hindu thread on his hand. He took over for Truss, who left after 45 days as a result of a "mini-budget" that caused havoc on the financial markets.

Also Read | Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

The first person of Indian descent and a person of colour to govern Britain is Rishi Sunak. Sunak is the first prime minister to take the oath under King Charles III and the youngest person to do so in more than 200 years. Sunak's appointment was warmly embraced by international politicians and bureaucrats.

Jeremy Hunt was named finance minister, and Dominic Raab was named deputy prime minister, all within a few hours of Sunak appointing his cabinet team. A week after resigning from her position as interior minister due to a violation of government regulations, British legislator Suella Braverman was reappointed.

Also Read | Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

In his first address as Prime Minister-elect on Monday, Sunak said, "The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge."

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.