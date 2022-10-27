Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks

Following his interaction, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to say that the two countries would work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further. Sunak said he was excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his new British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday during which he congratulated the latter on assuming charge as UK Prime Minister.

Following his interaction, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to say that the two countries would work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further. 'We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA,' the Prime Minister wrote.

In response, Sunak thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words and highlighted the relationship between the United Kingdom and India. 'Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I am excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead,' Sunak said.

To note, India and the United Kingdom started negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January this year, hoping to conclude the deliberations by Diwali but a lack of consensus on issues saw the deadline being missed.

As Chancellor of the Exchequer then, Sunak endorsed the FTA because he saw enormous opportunities for both countries in the insurance and fintech sectors. Sunak is an investment banker-turned-politician and, at 42, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

The new British administration is already looking to build upon the India-UK relationship. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit India later this week to attend the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee's special meeting. This is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Sunak took over as United Kingdom's first Indian-origin prime minister.

However, a cause of concern for New Delhi will be Sunak's reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Braverman's tough stance on immigration and her remarks about Indian visa overstayers had almost derailed the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement talks.

