Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks

    Following his interaction, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to say that the two countries would work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further. Sunak said he was excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead

    Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his new British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday during which he congratulated the latter on assuming charge as UK Prime Minister. 

    Following his interaction, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to say that the two countries would work together to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further. 'We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA,' the Prime Minister wrote.

    Also Read: First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

    In response, Sunak thanked Prime Minister Modi for his kind words and highlighted the relationship between the United Kingdom and India. 'Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I am excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead,' Sunak said.

    To note, India and the United Kingdom started negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January this year, hoping to conclude the deliberations by Diwali but a lack of consensus on issues saw the deadline being missed.

    As Chancellor of the Exchequer then, Sunak endorsed the FTA because he saw enormous opportunities for both countries in the insurance and fintech sectors. Sunak is an investment banker-turned-politician and, at 42, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. 

    The new British administration is already looking to build upon the India-UK relationship. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit India later this week to attend the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee's special meeting. This is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Sunak took over as United Kingdom's first Indian-origin prime minister.

    However, a cause of concern for New Delhi will be Sunak's reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Braverman's tough stance on immigration and her remarks about Indian visa overstayers had almost derailed the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement talks.

    Also Read: BJP recalls Nehru's 'blunders' on Kashmir, Congress calls BJP leaders 'WhatsApp nursery' students

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8 - adt

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of takeover deadline; here's why - adt

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink; here's why

    Robert Solis, convicted for killing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal, sentenced to death AJR

    Robert Solis, convicted for killing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal, sentenced to death

    No side should resort...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat - adt

    No side should use...: Rajnath Singh to Russian counterpart over Ukraine's 'dirty bomb' threat

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details AJR

    US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; check details

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 1 run; Sikandar Raza thanks Ricky Ponting for 'little push' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 1 run; Sikandar Raza thanks Ricky Ponting for 'little push'

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29 - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted curves in skin-tight gym wear snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in gym wear

    Gujarat grabs another major project; Airbus C295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara AJR

    Gujarat grabs another major project; Airbus C295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8 - adt

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon