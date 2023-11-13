UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty celebrate diwali with family at 10 Downing Street (WATCH)

The UK Prime Minister also shared pictures and video of the Diwali celebration on his official handle on Instagram. Dressed in a blue saree, Murty was seen lighting diyas outside Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty joyously celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali with their family at 10 Downing Street in London. The ceremonial lighting of the diya, a symbol of light triumphing over darkness, was the focal point of the celebration.

Sunak captioned the post, "A special moment for me to be celebrating Diwali with my family on the steps of No.10. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!"

While visiting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave him a cricket bat autographed by Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, a photo of which has gone viral on social media.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM S Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and the UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr and Mrs Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

Jaishankar is presently on an official visit to the UK where he is slated to hold a meeting with his UK counterpart James Cleverly.